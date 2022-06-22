Actress Lea Seydoux has joined Dune: Part Two in the critical role of Lady Margot, a vital ally to Paul Atreides in his war with the House of Harkonnen.

Advertisement

Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 Dune was the first of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. It followed Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as his family – the noble House Atreides gets thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. The epic science fiction has received immense love at awards shows including 10 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

Advertisement

According to ‘Variety’, director Villeneuve is set to start filming the Dune sequel later this year, with Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista set to reprise their roles.

Joining them in Dune: Part Two will be new actors Austin Butler (as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir to the House of Harkonnen), Christopher Walken (as Emperor Shaddam IV) and Florence Pugh (as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan).

Denis Villeneuve is co-writing the screenplay of Dune: Part Two with Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Tanya Lapointe are producing, and Josh Grode, David Valdes, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison are executive producing, reports ‘Variety’.

In Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, Lady Margot factors early on into the story, when she leaves a critical warning to Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson), about the treachery that awaits them on Arrakis after House Atreides takes over from House Harkonnen.

That sequence didn’t make it to Villeneuve’s movie, but as a member of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Margot does have a major part to play in the second half of the story, involving Feyd-Rautha and her husband, Count Fenring (a role that has yet to be cast).

Perhaps best known for her performance in the latest James Bond movies, ‘Spectre’ and ‘No Time to Die’, Lea Seydoux most recently starred alongside Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart in director David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Witnesses More Than 2X Jump With Over 116% Increase In Growth In Instagram Followers Since Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram