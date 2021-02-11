We all are crazy and wild when we are young, aren’t we? Also, we do a lot of crazy things in our relationship. Well, Drew Barrymore is no exception. She has had a lot of amazing things to share from her past relationships.

Drew answered a string of ‘dirty questions’ from Ross Mathews on her talk show’s new episode. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Drew Barrymore was asked, “Have you ever like totally got it on in a car?” she brought her hands up to her face in mock horror on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Ross!” she squealed before saying, “Who hasn’t?” – although she did not reveal who exactly was with her in the vehicle.

Drew Barrymore has had three husbands – Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman – and she once revealed she has been with “lots of women as well.” Her dating history has also included Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson, The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti and actor Justin Long.

During the ‘dirty questions’ segment on her talk show, Ross Mathews also asked Drew, “Have you ever been skinny-dipping?”

“Duh, yeah! I love a good skinny-dip!” said Drew, gushing that “I love skinny dipping – it’s so fun. Maybe it’s like more of a girl thing.” The mother of two shared, “I definitely do that with girlfriends, my daughters, like just off with the clothes and into the water.”

While chatting with Ross Mathews for her talk show, Drew Barrymore also shared her bedroom lighting preferences when she is intimate with someone. “So I’m very weird about lighting. I like really, I like natural light from the day or like very soft lights. I’m very lighting-sensitive, so in any scenario,” she said.

The ‘dirty questions’ game was in fact a promotion for Garnier, for which Drew had just become a brand ambassador. She announced the new gig on her talk-show and then cut to a segment that showed her laying in front of a hair-washing mirror as Ross sat nearby.

What do you think about Drew Barrymore’s dirty confessions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

