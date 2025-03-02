Authorities are delving into the unsettling phenomenon of black coffins, labelled with names of rappers like Drake and 6ix9ine, mysteriously appearing outside the homes of high-profile rap artists, fearing it could spiral into a Charles Manson-style bloodbath.

Initially suspected to be the latest escalation in rap industry feuds, investigators are now considering a far more chilling possibility, such as an emerging cult using hip-hop rivalries as a smokescreen for something much more sinister.

There was a coffin with Drake’s name on it outside of DJ Khaled’s crib… wtf? pic.twitter.com/lSSZJlB6m6 — King Jared (@certifiedjared) February 18, 2025

A Possible Cult Connection

Law enforcement sources suggest that these eerie coffin placements may not just be threats linked to music beef but rather the work of a group with motives yet to be fully uncovered. According to Radar Online, a police source said, “This could well be a cult using bad blood between rappers as a cover for their peculiar goings on, and as we know from previous incidents, things like this can escalate.”

The source added, “The Manson cult wanted to spark a race war as the reason for their blood-thirsty actions, and that sounds outlandish all these years later, but it is impossible to know what goes on in the minds of these crazies until something appalling happens or someone is arrested. History has shown how deranged cults can escalate into violence, and detectives are racing to prevent another tragedy before it unfolds.

“If I started murdering people, there’d be none of you left.” Charles Manson has died age 83, but leaves behind a terrifying legacy. pic.twitter.com/3p6mxTsxF4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 20, 2017

Sharon Tate’s Killing: A Haunting Echo Of The Manson Murders

The infamous Manson Family orchestrated a series of brutal murders in 1969 under the twisted belief they could incite a race war. This idea seemed absurd until the horror became real.

Sharon Tate, a rising star in Hollywood and wife of director Roman Polanski, was the most famous victim of that murderous rampage. Slaughtered at just 26 years old, she and four others were mercilessly executed in her Beverly Hills home by Manson’s followers.

The next night, the cult struck again, ending the lives of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in Los Feliz. The idea that a new group could be attempting something similar is a terrifying possibility authorities cannot ignore.

Rap Feuds Under Scrutiny

However, while the cult theory looms large, investigators are also scrutinizing another angle, including ongoing rap feuds, particularly the one involving Drake. The Toronto superstar has been at the center of a heated beef, and disturbing messages scrawled on the delivered coffins suggest a possible link.

DJ Khaled found himself caught up in the bizarre string of events when an ominous casket, inscribed with “RIP Drake” and “RIP OVO,” was left at the gate of his Miami estate. Witnesses reported two men arriving in a truck, claiming to be from a delivery service.

After being granted entry, they leaned the coffin against the gate, knelt in prayer, then promptly left without explanation. Khaled’s security team wasted no time in destroying the coffin before disposing of it.

DJ Khaled received a black coffin at his Miami home, just days after 6ix9ine received a similar delivery. The coffin was marked with “RIP OVO” and “RIP Drake,” along with an upside-down cross. Two individuals, posing as delivery workers, dropped it off and prayed before leaving. pic.twitter.com/sO3Ujm8J9S — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 21, 2025

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Sinister Delivery

Just days before, another coffin had been left outside Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Miami residence, allegedly bearing the name of his late rival, King Von. In an even more unsettling twist, the so-called delivery men also brought a bouquet of white roses and a pet-sized casket. Given the escalating pattern, Palm Beach authorities deemed it serious enough to send a bomb squad to the scene.

Tekashi, however, brushed it off with dark humor, joking about keeping the coffin as a morbid souvenir. He said, “I’m pretty sad. I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Taylor Swift Urged To Dump Travis Kelce As Romance Threatens Her Global Empire? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News