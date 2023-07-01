Dolly Parton loves yard sales and flea markets.

The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker enjoys picking up a bargain but because her celebrity status means it is hard for her to browse the aisles undetected, she and husband, Carl Dean have perfected a system that allows him to do the shopping and her to have the final say.

Asked if she’s a bargain hunter by ‘Absolute Radio Breakfast Show’ host Dave Berry, she said: “Actually, I am. I like, I like looking about, I love the bargain store. I love those kind of things. I love all antique stores and all that. My husband awesome, he’s very big on that himself.

“So, through the years in our marriage, we’ve done a whole lot of browsing around and a lot of antique stores and all that, we like the flea markets.

“[But] a lot of times it’s hard for me to kind of do a lot of that now because of who I am.

“We usually have our little RV and I’ll stay in the RV if we see a yard sale or something, he wants to get out and walk around, I’ll stay in. We love those things.

“He’ll bring something to the window of the camper and say, ‘Well what do you think of this?’ Or I’ll point at something through the window and say, ‘I wanna see it up close.’ “

The 77-year-old star insisted she was never “rebellious” growing up because she hated getting into trouble, but she couldn’t resist pushing the boundaries with her appearance.

She said: “I didn’t want to be naughty. I never wanted to get caught doing anything bad because I don’t like to be scolded; very sensitive.

“But sometimes, you know, there’s certain things that I would just do because if my nature, that I would get in trouble for – wearing make-up or just wearing something that I wanted to wear…

“You know nobody can make me not use something that I would have been determined do but I never, I never tried [to be naughty].

“I was not rebellious for the sake of being rebellious because I never wanted to be in trouble.”

A special episode of the whole chat – ‘When Dave Met Dolly’ – will be airing on Absolute Country, 7pm, 9 July.

