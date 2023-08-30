Rapper Doja Cat has unveiled the trailer for her latest music video to her single ‘Demons’.

In the video, the rapper has joined forces with actress Christina Ricci who will be making a surprise appearance in the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, the video follows a spat Doja Cat had with her fans which saw her losing hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

The trailer for this, was unveiled during a screening of the classic ’80s horror film ‘Poltergeist’, which was produced and co-written by Steven Spielberg and directed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre filmmaker Tobe Hooper.

The clip appears to carry influence from directors Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 double-feature film event ‘Grindhouse’, borrowing the movie’s emulation of the now long defunct American theatres, which from 1920’s to the 1980’s were known for featuring low budget horror films and exploitation films with overly sexualised nature.

The clip emphasised its retro nature by playing an old-school intro for ‘Prevues of Coming Attractions’ scored to Keith Mansfield’s Funky Fanfare, which dates to the late 1960s and has been used to open numerous Tarantino films.

It further indicated that it’s going to be horror themed from due to its opening image, in which the camera pushes in on a suburban house at night as lightning flashes in the distance and creepy synthesizers whine in the background.

The house has a ‘For Sale’ sign and a ‘Sold!!’ sign slapped on to it, indicating that the new owners might be in for an unfortunate surprise.

After this, the narrator begins an ominously sinister narration, which says: “In a neighborhood near you, moves inside the shadow-shrouded home, ‘they thought they had just bought the home of their dreams” as the camera zooms into the murky dark and shadowy footage of a home clad in the dark of night.

Must Read: When Lee Min-Ho Was Brutally Trolled As 2 Of His Co-Stars Son Ye-Jin and Park Shin-Hye Got Married As Fans Joked “Everyone Is Getting Married Except…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News