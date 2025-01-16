Ever since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce after fighting over its settlement for 8 years, there have been a lot of reports and rumors. While most claim that both are happy to put this behind them, a few others hint at Brad’s interest in moving ahead with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The couple even sparked engagement rumors recently.

A new report has alleged that Brad doesn’t want to go through a legal mess again, so he wants Ines to sign a prenup before they think of tying the knot. The jewelry designer is not happy with the actor’s demand, which has reportedly led to some tension between them.

Does Brad Pitt Want Ines De Ramon To Sign A Prenup Before Tying The Knot With Her?

According to In Touch Weekly, “The wedding is on hold. The main reason is that she’s refusing to sign a prenup. Ines doesn’t want to sign away her rights.” A source added that this has also “become a touchy subject for both.” After the long battle between Angelina and Brad, the latter wants to ensure he doesn’t have to face anything similar.

The actor allegedly knows that a prenup is essential. Still, he is so tired of all the “legal back-and-forth” that he doesn’t want to deal with it anymore and thinks “it’s easier to sidestep it altogether and push the marriage dialogue off.” Brad and Ines have been dating since 2022, and even though Angelina and Brad’s divorce recently settled, the two have been single since 2019.

Reports claimed the couple was waiting for it to resolve before announcing their engagement and marriage plans. Still, a representative for Brad denied the two any marriage plans. Ines is allegedly said to be frustrated with the whole ordeal. She is said to have stood by him through all the highs and lows and is not happy with how she is expected to sign a prenup to move forward and have a family with him.

Brad Pitt & Ines De Ramon’s Romance

Despite her desire to tie the knot and make it legally official, she doesn’t think the prenup idea keeps her protected. Even though she understands that the mess between Angelina and Brad affected him for years, “it seems unfair she has to pay the price for how jaded he’s become.” On the other hand, the insider claimed that marriage does not define his commitment.

Brad sees a future with her and believes that his devotion to her cannot be described by a marriage certificate but by his actions. The source said, “He has taken big steps with Ines,” including moving her stuff into his properties and giving her free reign to redecorate. “He also talks very openly about wanting to have a child with Ines,” as alleged by the insider of the report.

