DJ Khaled released his new hip Hop album titled “Khaled Khaled”. This is his twelfth full-length album. Khaled posted the cover of his album on Twitter while announcing the launch.

Advertisement

“I like who I’ve become. Palms up together #KHALEDKHALED OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS! SUMMER STARTS NOW Sun with face THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY! I DO THIS FOR YOU, FAN LUV ENJOY — Khaled Khaled,” the musician posted on Twitter.

The album consists of 14 tracks and features mega names including JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, Harmonies by the Hive (speculated by fans to be Beyonce), Justin Timberlake, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and Drake.

I like who I’ve become. 🤲🏽#KHALEDKHALED OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS! SUMMER STARTS NOW 🌞 THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY! I DO THIS FOR YOU ,FAN LUV ENJOY ⁃Khaled Khaled https://t.co/tVOkgrSmHc pic.twitter.com/7ifRVFdtO5 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Must Read: Camila Cabello Urges Everyone To Donate For India Amid COVID-19 Crisis: “The Healthcare System Simply Doesn’t Have Enough Resources”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube