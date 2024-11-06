Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise is renowned for his electrifying performances and dedication to his craft. He goes above and beyond to immerse himself entirely in any role he takes on. Whether performing death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible series, portraying complex characters in films like Rain Man or Jerry Maguire, or mastering new skills for action-packed sequences, Cruise has consistently pushed himself to deliver authenticity in every role.

However, there was a time when Cruise took on a role that required him to embody a literal creature of the night, portraying the menacing vampire Lestat in Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Cruise played the ruthless, evil character who committed horrific acts. Tom Cruise was stepping away from his usual roles for this character, but despite the dark and explicit nature of the Lestat, there were certain things that he toned down to maintain his family-friendly image.

In Interview With the Vampire, Cruise’s Lestat is an immortal vampire who relentlessly torments Louis, a vampire he sired. While the character was unapologetically expressive about his sexual escapades, Cruise, however, sought to tone down the explicit content. To protect his image, he reportedly worked with Warner Bros. to moderate the more sexual aspects of the character, which Rice didn’t like.

According to Esquire, “Rice has been cursing Cruise for butchering her script, sanitizing the sexual content to accommodate his clean-cut image, and perpetuating the worst crime in the name of casting since The Bonfire of the Vanities. I wanted to call David Geffen [the casting director] and say, ‘How the hell could you do this?’”

The movie follows Louis, played by Brad Pitt, who shares his story with an interviewer, revealing that Lestat turned him into a vampire. Louis’ struggles with lingering human emotions and his inner conflict frustrates Lestat. Louis initially avoids consuming human blood and survives by hunting animals. However, during a plague in New Orleans, Louis is compelled to feed on a young girl named Claudia.

Lestat then turns Claudia into a vampire to prevent her from dying and to keep Louis with him. The duo raises Claudia as their daughter and stays together for 30 years. However, Claudia ultimately kills Lestat to free herself and Louis. Despite their efforts, things don’t end well for Claudia or the interviewer, as Lestat resurfaces, seeking revenge.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s Interview With the Vampire is available to stream on Amazon Prime on rent.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News on Koimoi.

Must Read: Christian Bale Turned Down Fourth Batman Movie To Honor Christopher Nolan’s Vision: “Let’s not stretch too far and become overindulgent”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News