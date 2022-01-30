Actors taking things home from a movie set is not something new. While Robert Downey Jr has the ‘A’ from the Avengers logo, ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth 5 Mjölnir, Ryan Reynolds his Deadpool suit, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord ensemble, and more, do you know what Robert Pattinson aka Edward Cullen took from the Twilight sets? Well…

In a past conversation, Pattinson revealed he took a few things from sets, including multiple pieces of underwear. And not from one film but from each of the Twilight flicks! This confession shocked everyone, including his co-stars. Read on to know the reason behind it.

At a press junket in San Francisco, Robert Pattinson got candid about stealing underwear from the sets of Twilight. As reported by CBS New York, Pattinson revealed he took multiple pieces of underwear, saying, “They have the best underwear and I have no idea where they get it from. I use it every day.”

It may have been an odd choice, but it was a damn practical and functional one! Don’t you agree? While his co-star and on-screen love interest ‘Bella’ Kristen Stewart commented that stealing underwear was weird, rumours have it she took home some bras and a couple of rings her character wore – including the engagement one, the moon ring, and the wedding ring!

Taylor Lautner, who played werewolf Jacob Black, did not understand why Pattinson chose underwear. Interestingly, Taylor never took anything from sets, but he did say, “There are a few things I wish I would have taken. The motorcycle that Jacob drives. I wish I could have that.”

We wonder if he still wears them or found some more comfy underwear on the sets on another film or two.

The Twilight Saga – based on the four novels published by Stephenie Meyer, starred Kristen Stewart as the human-turned-vampire Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as the century-old vamp Edward Cullen, and Taylor Lautner as the werewolf Jacob Black. As per reports, the franchise’s five films earned $3.346 billion at the box office when released.

