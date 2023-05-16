Singer Ed Sheeran said that rapping along to Eminem’s 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP “cured” his stutter.

Sheeran, who has since teamed up and performed with the rap icon, has shared that he has the Lose Yourself hitmaker, 50, to thank for helping to fix his speech impediment, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“(My uncle) just said to my dad, ‘This guy is the next Bob Dylan. You gotta let him listen.’ And by learning that record – and rapping it back to back to back to back – it cured my stutter,” Ed Sheeran recalled when appearing on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on SiriusXM.