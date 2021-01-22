Madame Vice President, Kamala Harris has been the talk of the world ever since the new US president Joe Biden nominated her to be his Vice-President. While the Indians all across the world are happy and excited to see her in such a powerful position. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her views on MVP on the Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert.

Priyanka has been living and working in Hollywood for years and after getting married to singer Nick Jonas she has become an integral part of the Western industry.

On his show, Stephen Colbert asked Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “As a South Asian woman yourself, what did it mean to you, to see the new vice president to be the first female, first South Asian, first African American vice president?”

Replying to him, Priyanka said, “Couple of things, it was such an emotional moment for a lot of my friends and family but coming from a country like India which has seen several women in governance, whether it is President, Prime Minister…You know, welcome to the club, America. That’s what I’ll say. High time, I hope this isn’t the first (last). I hope there are many, many because this is what governance should look like. Leadership looks amazing especially when it is diverse and reflective of what the world really looks like.”

That’s the thing about leaders. Empowered women, empower women. Women power, all the way!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show to promote her film, The White Tiger that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

The first review of the film is out and critics around the world are hailing the star performances, especially Adarsh.

Watch the full conversation here:

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra welcoming Madame Vice President Kamala Harris to the US Club? Tell us in the comments below.

