Marvel is known for being tight-lipped about its movies and has strict rules for the actors, too. Ant-Man 3 suffered because of the reported leaks, and since then, Marvel has been extra careful. Ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release, executive producer Wendy Jacobson hinted that Marvel might have turned to planting fake leaks to keep the big cameos secret. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 and the only MCU film to release this year. The trailer has already revealed that there will be a lot of mutants in this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, and the biggest reveal so far was Dafne Keen‘s X-23 from 2017’s Logan. She was shown in the film’s final trailer. Previously, we saw Sabertooth, Toad, and Pyro. There had been rumors about Jennifer Garner as Electra and Spider-Man’s cameos as well. Till now, Marvel has done a great job of hiding the cameos in the upcoming movie.

Marvel’s executive producer Wendy Jacobson, who worked on the studio’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series, revealed that there might or might not have been some misleading things online to protect the leak of certain cameos in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Wendy said, “There may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person to protect the secrecy.”

Marvel exec further added, “I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film, but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick.”

Jacobson also mentioned that Deadpool & Wolverine’s cameos are essential for the movie’s plot and are not just fan service. She said, “Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn’t.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.

For more updates on the movie, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Seduced Everyone With Her Hypnotic Gaze In Sultry Outfit, Flaunting That Unbelievably Toned Midriff!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News