We all are waiting to see Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen. Ever since the movie was announced, Marvel fans couldn’t keep calm. After all, Hugh Jackman is not only returning as Wolverine; we will finally see him against Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Their equation has always interested the fans, and in a few months, we will finally witness the magic on the big screen.

Recently, at #CinemaCon, Kevin Feige made a hilarious revelation related to Deadpool & Wolverine. While talking about the future of the Marvel movies, Kevin revealed that the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer will have a crude popcorn bucket. Last month, Dune 2’s sandworm buckets made everyone lose their minds. It looks like Marvel Studios was inspired by the idea and wanted to treat fans with something memorable.

Check out the Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser

Kevin Feige shared that these “crude and lewd” buckets will be designed by Deadpool, aka Ryan Reynolds himself. As soon as the news came out, several fans took to their X account (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One person wrote, “Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn bucket gonna go hard”. Another X user posted, “What if the popcorn bucket is just a severed Deadpool head?”

Check out the reactions below –

Knowing Deadpool, won’t be surprised if this ends up being some outrageous looking popcorn bucket 💀 https://t.co/PqA0jwWtPU — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) April 11, 2024

That popcorn bucket’s either gonna be:

• An ass

• A d*ck

• Wolverine Cowl

• Half Deadpool mask and half Wolverine Cowl pic.twitter.com/H2pbaiw9V1 — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) April 11, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn bucket gonna go hard — Red (@Gizmo3491) April 9, 2024

I already have a good idea what the Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket is going to be pic.twitter.com/Sbz2Qs8t0U — B E A N Z (Miss U Mom) (@BeanzGotGamez) April 12, 2024

What if the popcorn bucket is just a severed Deadpool head? https://t.co/DPQxkQCbJV — Jeremy Adams (@spacekicker) April 11, 2024

Wolverine cowel or the zombie Deadpool head please. Or they’ll go the intentional sexual reference route cause of the dune bucket memes 😭 — Chris (@chris_eternal_) April 11, 2024

That Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn bucket is about to be absolutely WILD Especially with Deadpool himself designing it… pic.twitter.com/vA7IOD6mq3 — Owen (@OwennZo) April 12, 2024

In February, Ryan Reynolds teased the fans about the Deadpool popcorn bucket. His tweet came after Dune 2’s weird sandworm buckets went viral on the internet. The IF actor wrote, “Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket.”

Take a look at his tweet below

Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/uzlY1cEB9Z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Emma Corrin and Karan Soni. The MCU film will release in theatres on July 26, 2024.

