Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's Film Crosses $900M Mark, On Track To Dethrone Joker As Highest Grossing R-Rated Film This Weekend

Within two weeks of its release, Deadpool & Wolverine has crossed the $900 million mark at the global box office. The third film in the Merc With A Mouth franchise is soon expected to cross the $1 billion milestone and dethrone Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in lead roles, hit theatres on July 26, 2024. It is currently the third highest-grossing R-rated release of all time, surpassing Deadpool 2’s $785,896,632 lifetime earnings.

The Shawn Levy-directed film has also surpassed the final grosses of both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 internationally and domestically in record time after spending nearly two weeks at the theaters.

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, Deadpool, Wolverine, and WolverineWolverine passed the $900 million mark after grossing $472.3M internationally and $431M at the domestic box office. The film’s Global take stands at $903.3M.

Deadpool and Wolverine will also soon cross the billion-dollar mark this weekend, topping Oppenheimer’s $975.2m and Joker’s $1.07B worldwide take to become the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

The Marvel/Disney film’s international success can be attributed to a dedicated fan following in China, the UK, Mexico, and Australia, where Deadpool and Wolverine witnessed strong performances. In China, the movie grossed $49.6 million within two weeks, followed by the United Kingdom, where it raked in $48.0 million. Meanwhile, in Mexico, Deadpool and Wolverine have accumulated $34.9 million, with Australia trailing behind with $26.4 million.

The superhero sequel was also a hit, with Germany collecting $21 million, closely followed by France with $20.6 million. According to Collider, the film made $19.2 million in Brazil and $16.9 million in Spain. Meanwhile, in India, Deadpool and Wolverine made $16.6 million, followed by Korea with $13.1 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

