Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Director SS Rajamouli Loses Best Director Award To 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Duo

Critics Choice Awards 2023: After winning two honours — Best Song and Best International Film — ‘RRR’ maker S.S. Rajamouli lost the Best Director trophy to the director duo Daniels, comprising Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Daniels won the Best Director honour at the ongoing Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles for their work on the absurdist comedy-drama film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, reports ‘Variety’.

The Daniels edged out heavyweights like James Cameron (‘Avatar: The Way of Water’) Damien Chazelle (‘Babylon’), Todd Field ‘Tar’), Baz Luhrmann (‘Elvis’), Martin McDonagh (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’), Sarah Polley (‘Women Talking’), Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Woman King’), S.S. Rajamouli (‘RRR’) and Steven Spielberg (‘The Fabelmans’).

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ tells the story of a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn Quan Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Earlier at the ceremony, Ke Huy Quan was also awarded the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work as Waymond Wang in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

