Rising country star Taylor Dee has died aged 33 following a car accident on Sunday (21Mar21).

The Greener Grass singer, the real name Taylor Dawn Carroll, was found in “grave condition” a short distance away from her car following the crash on Texas’ State Highway 183.

“Investigators determined the Chevrolet Trailblazer was attempting to make an abrupt lane change to exit the TEXpress lane when it struck a crash cushion barrier,” a representative from Euless City Police Department said in a statement. “The impact caused the Trailblazer to then flip into the air, striking a vertical steel highway sign with its roof before coming to rest upside down on the highway.”

It’s believed that Dee had been driving the car, and was not wearing a seatbelt, with alcohol believed to possibly have been a “contributing factor”.

“A 36 year male, who was also an occupant of the vehicle, was found outside the vehicle with non-life threatening injuries,” the police rep added.

Dee died at the hospital at 10.52 pm on Sunday night, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office’s online records. She will undergo an autopsy in the coming days.

Shortly after her death, a GoFundMe page was set up in her memory, with a post on the page reading: “She will be forever loved and missed. She left this world sooner than any of us were ready for.”

According to the page, Dee was a mother of two. (SVB/WNWCXF/DMC)

