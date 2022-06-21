‘Just be who you are,’ when Chris Pratt said this, people related to him like never before. Touted to be one of the finest actors in Hollywood, Pratt has given some phenomenal flicks to date. Be it packing a punch as the Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, to the recent Jurassic World: Dominion, Pratt has proved his mettle. And this has only led to more excitement about Pratt’s upcoming project, The Terminal List, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting 1st July.

Apart from acting, fans love Pratt for his witty and fun-loving personality. Today, June 21, as Pratt celebrates his 44th birthday, we look back at five fabulous social media posts where he stole the show.

Momma’s little boy!

It’s said, ‘Sons are always close to their mothers,’ and it seems like it is not different in Pratt’s case. On Mother’s Day, the actor shared an awe-inspiring throwback picture with his mommy as she held him tight in her arms. The actor expressed his love for Mama Pratt and thanked her for being ‘kind, caring and loving’ always. This glimpse into Pratt’s childhood left fans awestruck and they credited his mom for his good looks!

Star-Lord’s Masky Affair!

It’s no secret that Chris Pratt climbed the stairs of success as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy. It is one character that is loved by all, young and old. And Pratt leaves no chance to bring a bit of Star-Lord in him now and then. Once, as Pratt relaxed wearing an infrared mask (NO, it does not belong to Iron Man, just saying!) at home, he missed his late father and wondered how his father would have reacted to his look. However, fans were left surprised by his witty caption and asked him to give his review on the mask.

Caught in the Rubik’s Cage!

He has played several tough roles on screen, but Chris Pratt is a child at heart, and this video is proof. Pratt took to the trend and tried his hands to solve the Rubik’s cube in under a minute. With much difficulty and determination, Pratt finally aced the challenge after a year. But his playful nature and child-like expressions in this video have touched people’s hearts. Well, he is a Hero in every sense, isn’t he?

Kids Favorite, Uncle Pratt!

A father of three, Pratt shares a special connection with kids. It wouldn’t be wrong to say, he is the most comfortable around them. So, when Pratt met kids suffering from cancer, he went out of his way to bring a smile on their faces. From playing to clicking photos and getting chatty, he left no stone unturned to become their ‘Favorite Uncle Pratt!’

Twisty Tales of Skin Care!

Often, people wonder how actors achieve flawless skin. Well, Chris

Pratt revealed his skincare secrets most unexpectedly. Sharing a BTS moment, as he spoke about his upcoming projects, Pratt shared how he took care of his skin. A skincare mask and a face roller are the basics for him. Well, fans now know why Pratt is not aging but rather has impeccable skin.

Chris Pratt’s social media handles are filled with fun-filled and relatable posts as he believes entertaining fans is a round-the-clock duty. Isn’t he fairing excellently well in that? And if you’re still not satisfied, Pratt has it covered for you with his upcoming projects.

The actor will be seen as a Navy SEAL in Amazon Original thriller The Terminal List, which releases on 1 July 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

