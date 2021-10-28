Chris Evans and Selena Gomez are making the headlines after fans speculate that the two are dating. Many have even claimed that they have spotted the two stars together on several occasions. Not only that, some more people claim that they saw Evans and Gomez leaving a studio together. If the rumours are to be true, then their fans will lose their minds.

Now there has been a new development in the Chris and Selena dating rumours, and all of it is owed to the eagle-eyed fans who have new speculation around the video posted by the Avengers Endgame actor.

Recently, Chris Evans took to his Instagram to post a video of him playing the piano. He captioned it as, “Rainy day activities.” Though fans loved his skills, there is something else that caught their attention. TikTok sleuths believe that the video of Evans was recorded by Selena Gomez.

Watch the story here:

“Rainy day activities 🌧”

via @ChrisEvans Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/lSllBUuUVI — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) October 26, 2021

A video captioned as, “Whose the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?” has gone viral, and Chris Evans and Selena Gomez fans think it is ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ singer is the one behind the cameras. More people started to comment, with one person writing, “Is that Selena?”

As per one report, some fans don’t think it is the ‘Wolves’ singer as the hair of the woman in the video is long, and Selena recently got a bob cut done. The rumours of the two stars dating began when Chris followed Gomez on Instagram.

At the end of the day, these are just a rumour, and there hasn’t been any official statement given by the two. Amongst all of this Chris Evans is also hitting the headlines for his role as Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Lightyear. While Gomez‘s new comedy-mystery show Only Murders in the Building is making the rounds for being a hilarious whodunnit show.

