Catch Me If You Can, directed by Steven Spielberg, ranks as one of the most celebrated biographical crime dramas of all time. The movie is based on a book by Frank Abagnale Jr. and Stan Redding and was released in 2002. It is the tale of young Frank Abagnale Jr., who, before even reaching his 19th birthday, impersonated a doctor, a lawyer, and even an airline pilot. Leonardo DiCaprio played the clever con artist Abagnale and Tom Hanks as Carl Hanratty was the dogged FBI agent on his tail. The movie was a successful balance of drama, comedy, and suspense.

DiCaprio was quite an established star already but what he did as Abagnale Jr. helped mush all his haters close their mouths. Hanks, as always, delivers a rock-solid performance, playing the no-nonsense agent with just the right amount of grit and humor. Even two decades later, the movie feels as fresh and entertaining as ever, with people continuing to rewatch it.

Catch Me If You Can lands on Peacock from December 1, 2024

Starting December 1, Catch Me If You Can will make its debut on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. This is great news for fans and newcomers alike, as the film will be available to stream anytime. The addition of this classic is a big win for Peacock, which is steadily building a library of hit movies and series. The film, which was made on a $52 million budget, was a massive box office success, earning over $352 million globally.

Not only did it rake in cash, but it also earned critical acclaim. With a stellar 96% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Catch Me If You Can swept awards season, winning accolades for its direction, supporting performances, score, and production design. Now, it’s gearing up to capture a new audience on Peacock, where subscribers can enjoy this brilliant piece of cinema on demand.

Besides this film, Peacock is all set for an eventful December. The Day of the Jackal season finale, Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story, Laid, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, and Speak No Evil, are among the projects that will enhance the library of Peacock in this month. Further, beginning on December 4, Peacock’s Multiview feature will start streaming Premier League matches as well.

