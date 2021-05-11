Pop star Katy Perry is a working mom and she’s proud of it. The Roar singer was unfazed when her American Idol co-judge, Luke Bryans took a jibe at her leg hair. The mother of one shared a video via her Instagram Story, of the country music star trolling her about leg hair.

In the video, Bryan is seen telling Perry what she looks like on the set of “American Idol,” but the I Kissed a Girl has a savage reply. Scroll down and take a look at their fun banter.

The video starts with Luke Bryan telling Katy Perry, “I know you’re a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair.”

Perry, who appears to be the one holding the camera, then showed her unshaven leg. At the same time we can hear her yelling at her fellow “American Idol” judge, “No, I don’t got time!” During the entire video though her face remained unseen.

Citing her busy schedule as a working mom, Katy Perry said, “I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!”

When Luke Bryan tries to stress his point by saying: “It is literally…,” Katy Perry cut him off by saying, “Yeah!” She even added a #MOMSKNOW hashtag to emphasise her case.

What do you think of this savage response the Dark Horse singer had to her colleague's question? Let us know in the comments below.

