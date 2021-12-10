BTS has lately been all over the news for their successful LA concerts and multiple awards win. They recently announced that they are going on a break and it looks like their fanbase, popularly known as ARMY, has been very supportive about their decision. In a recent social media post, one of the Maknae-line members, Taehyung, had the sweetest message for the fans who are considerate about the band’s privacy and space.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been on a break from work, after delivering content non-stop, even during the pandemic. Their managing company had previously announced that the septet will be spending the holidays with their families for the first time since their debut. Right after the break notice was issued, a few fans had mentioned on social media that ARMYs must give them their space while they are on hiatus.

Looks like the fans have executed this plan pretty well.

BTS’ vocal line member, V, recently dropped a message on Weverse, highlighting the conscious efforts being taken by the fans. He mentioned how ARMY was considerate towards him even though some people recognized him while he was traveling with family in Hawaii.

“Thank you ARMY for pretending to not know and for being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport love u.”. he wrote.

BTS members recently joined Instagram and were quick to gain millions of followers within just a few minutes. All members have been active on the social media platform, updating fans on what they have been up to, during their time off.

Some of the members had a tough time figuring out the social media application. SUGA ended up deleting a post within minutes of posting while V ended up following BLACKPINK’s Jennie for a few seconds. He was, however, quick to rectify the mistake, clarifying that it happened due to Instagram recommendations.

