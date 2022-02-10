BTS has created history over the last decade by becoming the biggest K-pop band in the world with a massive fan following across the globe. Their fan base is called the ARMY and they are one of the most dedicated and passionate fandoms to ever exist. In a recent Bangtan Bomb video, members RM, Jin and V can be seen fighting for screen space while shooting for a special Butter performance.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bangtan Boys have been on a short break lately, spending time with their families and loved ones. They recently joined Instagram with individual accounts and have kept their fans updated during their break period. The boys were previously spotted holding a mini-reunion as Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, and Jin met after a long time and were spotted sharing fish cakes. Jimin has mostly been away from the spotlight since he is still recovering after the appendicitis surgery which was held last week.

Advertisement

In the most recent Bangtan Bomb dropped on YouTube, Jin and Jungkook can be seen talking to the camera, shedding some light on what they are up to. The BTS video is from the time the septet held a special Butter performance for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They can be seen dressed sharply in colour coordinated black suits while dancing against a posh background.

The new clip kicks off with BTS’ Maknae, Jungkook, talking about the Butter performance and how excited they are for its release. Jin was the next one to speak as he jokingly spoke highly of himself and said, “It’s not that I opened the performance fancy. I just stood up and walked. If that looked fancy all I could say is that my face was fancy. Our members are listening to this through the mic so it’s a bit embarrassing.”

V aka Kim Taehyung was quick to intervene as he asked Jin to pass his loving messages to ARMY. The whole episode took a quick turn as RM walked into the frame and jokingly tried to steal the spotlight away from Jin. V went on to do the same to RM and the three members were eventually seen indulging in a fun banter while pointing at each other’s body hair. Here’s the clip.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the music industry

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious Co-Star Tyrese Gibson Mocked Hobbs & Shaw’s Poor Box Office Numbers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube