BTS’ Jungkook is among the most popular South Korean artists in the world. With his sheer talent and unmatchable looks, the singer has made his place in millions of fans’ hearts. The band’s maknae never shies away from sharing his thoughts with his loyal fans and often holds live streams with them. During his latest one, the singer indeed was not shy as he dropped his shirt to talk to his fans, flaunting his tattoos and making the ARMY request him to remove his sheets.

Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook, is the youngest member of the five time Grammy-nominated boy group. He was only 15 when he began his musical career and int he past decade has achieved a lot than we can even imagine.

Much like his bandmates, BTS Jungkook always says how grateful he is for ARMY’s love. During his last live stream, the K-Pop idol broke into tears listening to a fan-made song for the band and also accidentally teased V’s debut album. In his latest one, the singer dropped it shirt making his fans go gaga to see his body.

Jungkook is indeed among the most fittest singers in the world. His chiseled abs and toned figure has made millions go crazy. As the singer did not wear anything while being on bed during the live session, it is understandable for his fans going crazy. During the session, the Seven hitmaker lied on his bed almost covering his body with his white sheets.

JUNGKOOK SHIRTLESS LIVE AND IN BED???£}€<€??? pic.twitter.com/YdBssBHlGT — jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) July 27, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “JUNGKOOK SHIRTLESS LIVE AND IN BED???£}€<€???”

Soon after the stream began, “He’s Naked” began trending on Twitter. A second user wrote, “Jungkook going to sleep knowing he just made 11 million people lose their mind.”

A third one penned, “OMG JEON JUNGKOOK IS INSANE.”

His bandmate Jimin also joined the stream leaving Jungkook to smile beautifully.

