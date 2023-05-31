Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.

The iconic singer, 73, took a tumble as he tried to walk up the steps at his performance at the Johan Cruyff Arena. With his guitar around his neck, Bruce missed a step and landed awkwardly with the crowd gasping in shock, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘Dancing in the Dark’ fame Bruce Springsteen was seen lying on his back for a short time before bandmates rushed to his aide. Taking the guitar strap from around his neck he struggled to get back to his feet, but was able to do so thanks to the assistance of those nearby.

However, he rose with a smile on his face and was met with a round of applause from those in the crowd. Bruce isn’t said to have been injured in the fall.

Bruce Springsteen jokingly said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Goodnight everybody,” before being reunited with his instrument and continuing the show.

The incident happened as he and the E Street Band treated fans to a rendition of hit tune ‘Ghosts’ last week.

It is one of a number of huge gigs the star has lined up on his world tour. He has already treated fans in Ireland, Italy, France and Spain and has gigs in Scotland to come as the month of May draws to a close.

In June, the Boss will play to more crowds in the Netherlands as well as audiences in Switzerland, England, Belgium, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

