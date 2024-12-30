Brooks Nader, the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model, left little to the imagination in a daring ensemble, opting to go braless under a completely see-through sheer shirt.

Brooks Nader’s Revealing Outfit for Date Night

Nader paired the shirt with a form-fitting pencil skirt and a sharp blue pinstripe blazer, creating a look that was both sultry and sophisticated.

The finishing touches included a braided black belt, a sleek black purse, and pointed-toe heels that added just the right amount of elegance.

Nader accessorized with gold jewelry, including hoop earrings and a stylish watch, but it was the dazzling rock on her left ring finger that caught attention.

Though the ring appeared to be one she’d worn before, it only added to the intrigue surrounding her look.

Brooks Nader Also Previously Sported a Nearly-Nude Look

This wasn’t the first time Brooks has wowed with a nearly-nude outfit.

Back in October, she was spotted in a barely-there purple sheer dress that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, making it clear she knows how to captivate.

Savchenko, 41, kept things relaxed for their dinner date, donning baggy black jeans and a mock-neck shirt, layered with an unzipped bomber jacket.

The couple, looking effortlessly stylish, was seen walking hand-in-hand as they exited a West Hollywood restaurant, completely at ease with each other.

Their relationship has sparked plenty of attention, especially after their playful interactions on social media during the promotion of ‘Dancing With the Stars Season 33.’

Despite initially denying any romance, the chemistry between them was undeniable. From passionate kisses backstage to matching tattoos in October, it was clear that their connection went beyond just a professional partnership.

Though the couple has never publicly confirmed their romance, their actions have left little doubt.

