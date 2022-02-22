Pop icon Britney Spears has secured a publishing deal for her memoir, which will narrate her accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family and landmark events from her life with the publishing house Simon & Schuster.

Advertisement

Although the terms of the deal are still under wraps, an individual familiar with Spears told Variety that the deal is “record-breaking” in nature with the agreement estimated to be worth as much as $15 million, as reported by Page Six.

Advertisement

As per ‘Variety’, Simon & Schuster reportedly emerged victorious after a bidding war involving multiple other publishers.

According to Variety, the information with regards to the pop icon’s book deal comes several months after the termination of her conservatorship by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

The singer had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2007. Though the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, the conservatorship remained in place.

Britney Spears told a judge, in the summer of 2021, that during the conservatorship, she was forced to work, despite her pleading for a break in touring.

As per ‘Variety’, she later offered public testimony on her conservatorship for the first time saying: “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back”.

In the past year, Britney Spears’ story has drawn international interest, sparking conversation about conservatorships and the potential abuses of such an agreement.

Presently, the pop star’s legal battle continues with both sides locked in a tussle over finances.

Must Read: Tom Holland Reveals Being Nervous About People Watching His “Embarrassing” Chest Hair In Uncharted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube