While the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast has stepped out looking their best for the world premiere of the Ryan Coogler film, let’s take a look at their salaries. The sequel will be hitting the theatres soon. However, those who already got to watch it have praised the film to be a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Even the cast and the director opened up about making the film without the T’Challa star, who passed away after battling cancer in 2020. Letitia Wright, aka Princess Shuri, said that it is emotional and that everyone is trying to hold it together.

Coming back to the point, let’s take a look at the salaries of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast. As per ShowBiz Galore, the member who is earning the most is Lupita Nyong’o, aka Nakia, who is taking home a whopping $2 million. It is a lot more than what Chadwick Boseman made ($500,000) in his appearance in the 2018 original.

After her is Danai Gurira as Okoye, who is taking home $1.5 million. The third Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor in line is Martin Freeman. It is said he is earning $1 million through his role as Everett K. Ross. The next star is Letitia Wright, who is said to be taking home $700,000 for her role as Shuri.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams or Ironheart is making $200,000, and Angela Bassett’s role as Ramonda is churning her a paycheck of $350,000. Last but not least is Winston Duke, who is making $500,000.

Meanwhile, a lot of hopes are tied on Black Panther 2. It is expected to have one of the best Marvel openings of 2022 and can break the record set by the first part.

