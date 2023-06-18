Letitia Wright is hopeful about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Shuri, who takes over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of her brother King T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

“The way we end (‘Wakanda Forever‘), it definitely shows that this character is going to go on a healing journey,” Wright told People.

“She has responsibilities as an auntie, and as someone who is one of the last remaining members of the royal family. That’s, unfortunately, just something that she’s dealing with.”

Letitia Wright added that “the indication” of whether Shuri will return in a future MCU installment “is in the comic books, really.”

“(The)comic books reveal a lot,” she said.

Wright is now prioritising keeping in contact with her Black Panther castmates, who are “really a family” that she will “have forever.”

“We spread out and go do our thing and then we collectively come back. Every two or three years or so, I see everybody,” People quoted her as saying.

Letitia Wright has also co-produced and stars in ‘Surrounded’ as Moses ‘Mo’ Washington, a character who was inspired by Buffalo soldier Cathay Williams.

