Bianca Censori is known for her bizarre fashion choices. But this time, she’s crossed all boundaries and wrapped herself in only crepe bandages. Don’t believe us? Scroll below for her latest outing, which has left netizens sympathizing with her instead of the usual merciless trolling!

As most people know, Bianca is the wife of rapper Kanye West. She rose to immense fame after being hired as an architect at his fashion company, Yeezy. Soon, rumors broke that they were dating each other, and the couple tied the knot in a few months in an intimate ceremony in December 2022. His decision came shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, so many speculated if this was a rebound. Clearly, that’s not the case since the couple has been going strong!

In a new video shared by Backgrid, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is seen out and about in Paris. Her outfit leaves us rather uncomfortable as she covers her private parts in nothing but body tape. One can see her busty assets as she styles a long piece of bandage like a suspender.

If that isn’t enough, Bianca Censori was seen covering her dignity with her phone as she walked with her security team. She sported a messy hair look and recently underwent a makeover by coloring her hair pink.

Netizens are convinced that Bianca needs help and continue to blame Kanye West for her bizarre fashion choices.

A user reacted, “This poor woman. Please leave him and get some help. You’re so young to be going through this.”

Another wrote, “Shes covering herself with her phone, poor thing is trying to have some dignity otherwise she wouldn’t care. Red flag”

A comment read, “I feel sorry for her. Her sense of self worth is massively distorted.”

Another wrote, “Surely she cannot feel comfortable with them jiggling in public.”

“Someone needs to step in and explain to her what is happening,” wrote another.

Take a look at Bianca Censori’s latest outing in Paris below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backgrid (@backgrid_usa)

