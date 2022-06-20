Hollywood star Ben Stiller and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees partner to support those fleeing Ukraine while the war with Russia rages on.

According to ‘Deadline’, in a dual post with the UNHCR Instagram page, a picture is shared of Stiller talking with UNHCR staff in Poland.

Ben Stiller mentions in his caption how he’s learning, sharing stories, and offering support to those in need.

“I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity,” Ben Stiller said.

“I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world. Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Ben Stiller has joined other celebrities including Sean Penn, Angelina Jolie, and Mila Kunis who have supported humanitarian efforts in Ukraine as the country continues to suffer from the Russian invasion.

