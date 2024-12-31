Buckle up, because this superhero crossover is giving us multi-verse levels of insane. Before Ben Affleck was throwing punches as the brooding Batman in the DCEU, he was Marvel’s original Daredevil—that Daredevil from the 2003 movie. A role that, honestly, is probably more remembered for the kinda awkward blind-date vibe with Jennifer Garner’s Elektra than anything else. But hold onto your capes, because fast forward to 2023, and Marvel might just be ready to bring back Affleck’s Daredevil—thanks to the Deadpool 3 multiverse madness.

Yes, you heard that right. Affleck, back in red, could be stepping into the MCU’s chaotic world, with a cameo possibly happening alongside Garner’s Elektra (yep, she’s coming back too). The multiverse is that magic ticket for superhero reboots. And if you’re wondering how all this fits into our Batman v Superman fantasies… Well, this could be Marvel’s cheeky way of giving us a do-over of that showdown—except, with actual fun, humor, and maybe a few Deadpool quips tossed in for good measure.

Affleck first stepped into the red leather of Daredevil back in 2003, a time when Marvel was still figuring out how to craft blockbuster superhero films (the less said about Elektra the better). Fast forward to 2016, and suddenly Affleck’s putting on a much darker, brooding persona as Batman v Superman’s Batman—a stark contrast to his lighter Daredevil days. But in today’s multiverse, anything can happen. Maybe a plot twist, maybe just a cameo—who knows? But one thing is clear: Deadpool 3 is basically a cheat code for Marvel to make everything we ever wanted happen. Enter Jennifer Garner’s Elektra return, which has fans already guessing—could Affleck’s Daredevil show up too?

Let’s talk timing: after his DCEU exit, Affleck’s been on a bit of a superhero break. But now, with Deadpool 3 aiming for maximum chaos, the MCU’s multiverse shenanigans make him a prime candidate for a meta cameo. Remember how fans lost their minds when Cavill showed up as a “Wolverine variant” in Deadpool & Wolverine? It’s practically a cheat code for Marvel to pull off this unexpected but delicious showdown between Cavill’s Wolverine and Affleck’s Daredevil. You heard that right: Cavill as Wolverine vs. Affleck as Daredevil. Are you picturing that? Because we sure are.

Sure, it’s probably not happening for the long haul—Cavill’s Wolverine cameo was more of a “hey, look what could’ve been!” nod. But imagine if Marvel went full throttle with a *quick, meta face-off in Avengers: Secret Wars? That’s a moment that fans (and Deadpool) would be all over. Throw in some snark from Reynolds, and you’ve got a fight scene with both actors AND an extra serving of comedy. What’s not to love?

Will this happen? Who knows. But the possibility that we could see Affleck and Cavill back in the same universe—this time under Marvel’s banner—has us wondering: could Marvel give us our very own Batman v Superman… just with fewer brooding stares and more laughs?

