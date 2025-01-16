Ben Affleck was visibly frustrated while speaking with law enforcement outside his Brentwood home on Tuesday, just two days after an FBI visit.

The 52-year-old actor was photographed in his BMW, leaning out of the window to converse with two officers. His gestures were animated as he pointed toward the exit.

Ben Affleck was spotted having an intense conversation with law enforcement officers just two days after his home received a surprise visit from the FBI. FBI agents and deputies from the LA County Sheriff’s Department were spotted arriving at Affleck’s home on Sunday. The… pic.twitter.com/fzcWTP7UNC — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 15, 2025

Possible Reason for Police Presence

While the exact details of the exchange remain unclear, sources revealed that the police presence was due to private security in the neighborhood, preventing residents from returning home.

Affleck was reportedly discussing the situation with the officers before being allowed to return to his residence.

This interaction followed an FBI investigation at Affleck’s home, which was linked to unauthorized drone activity in the area.

The FBI had been investigating a potential connection between a private drone and damage to firefighting aircraft, specifically a super scooper involved in the Palisades Fire.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a grid search for drones in the neighborhood.

Ben Affleck gets a visit from the FBI at his Brentwood home 🤨 pic.twitter.com/yn7LEyHNAl — Frank Fighting For Faith & Freedom 🕊️🇺🇸 (@thinktankfranks) January 14, 2025

Ben Affleck is Not Facing Any Charges

While there has been no indication that Affleck is facing charges, the FBI’s visit follows his forced evacuation due to the Los Angeles wildfires on January 7.

He sought refuge at his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home during the evacuation, and the two remain in contact for the sake of their three children.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s most recent ex, Jennifer Lopez, has been regularly checking in on him, concerned for his well-being and that of his family.

“Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes,” an insider said. “He has seen a lot of devastation, and it’s beyond tragic. … Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Bad Bunny’s New Studio Album About His Breakup With Kendall Jenner? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News