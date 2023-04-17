Netflix’s dark comedy-drama, Beef, released on April 6 and created an instant buzz on the internet. While the cast is enjoying the show’s success, a new controversy has emerged that’s getting bigger by the day. David Choe, who played Isaac in the series, is being slammed online for his highly problematic statements about r*pe and s*xual assault that he made in 2014. The actor had previously opened up about his story and called it an imaginary scenario. For more details, scroll on.

Beef stars Steven Yeun as Danny Choe and Ali Wong as Amy Lau in the lead roles. An accident in the parking lot brings their fates together, turning them into enemies. They gradually learn about each other’s real identities and everything about their family. The show is a perfect pick for those who loved Fleabag and Killing Eve in the past as it will remind them of both. David plays the role of Danny’s cousin, who is recently released from incarceration.

As per The Independent, David Choe narrated an incident on his podcast, DVDASA, in 2014, where he talked about forcing a massage therapist to perform oral s*x on him. “The thrill of possibly going to jail, you know, that’s what achieved the erection quest,” he said in the podcast. As per NBC, he had also mentioned, “So I go back to the chill method of: You never ask first, you just do it, get in trouble and then pay the price later.”

After getting backlash for the episode, David Choe had issued an apology. “I never thought I’d wake up one late afternoon and hear myself called a r*pist. It sucks. Especially because I am not one. I am not a r*pist. I hate r*pists,” reported NBC.

While talking about his podcast in his statement, he further added that everything said during the episodes were imaginary tales. As per The Independent, he wrote, “We create stories and tell tales. It’s not a news show. It’s not a representation of my reality. It’s not the place to come for reliable information about me or my life. It’s my version of reality, it’s art that sometimes offends people. I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!”

Netizens are not happy with David Choe’s story and want him ‘cancelled’ on the internet.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more details on the topic.

