Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was an emotional thrill ride and several key moments in the film that still remains fresh and loved by fans. But now a viral video claim that the 2019 superhero flick took a little page out of DC’s playbook. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Fans of both the universe MCU and DCEU often engage in never-ending rivalry. And this often extends to movies as well. Now a latest viral video shows that a scene from Avengers: Endgame has been lifted from a DC animated film, specifically 2009’s Superman/Batman: Public Enemies.

Advertisement

The viral video features a scene where Captain Marvel rescues Tony Stark and Nebula whereas a scene from the animated film also shows Batman getting rescued by Superman. Interestingly, both scene takes place in space while our heroes are shown in their most vulnerable state.

While one may think that both scenes could be mere co-incidence but the scenes, similar framing and their similarities are quite uncanny. Take a look at the video clip below:

Many fans argue that this just one example and it is nothing new since both Marvel and DC has been copying each other for years and will likely continue in future as well. As both universes have similar story concepts, and talent in the industry, it is natural that there will be overlap in concepts, ideas, and even execution.

It is also worth pointing out that the natural tendency for some stories to be similar is quite obvious given the genre which is specific. However, there one thing is for certain is that the rivalry between fans of both the universe MCU and DCEU, which has been going on for literally half a century, is not going to end anytime soon. It seems now that we have to learn to live with it.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: Dramatic Red Carpet Looks & The Irresistible Sass – How Angie Was Always Way Ahead Of Time With Her Fashion Choices!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube