Singer Ashley Roberts says she does not need a man to financially support her or to take care of her. However, she insists that she is looking for love, as long as he loves her independence.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a learning thing. It’s just something new that would be nice to have. I’ve been really good at being driven and taking care of myself, and I would like for someone to come in and support me,” said the singer, who is part of the band The Pussycat Dolls.

“Not financially, and not that I need a man to take care of me, but I would like to share my life with someone whose company I enjoy and who supports me. But I’m really good on my own,” Ashley Roberts added.

Roberts says she wants to experience the world with someone, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “So, this is the thing, it’s finding someone to go on adventures with. I want to experience the world with someone that makes me laugh, but who also has the emotional intelligence to have an interesting conversation,” Ashley Roberts added.

The 39-year-old singer tried to be “open” to other ways of dating.

Speaking about finding love in a pandemic, she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper’s Fabulous magazine: “My friend one day was like, ‘Have you checked your DMs?’ I don’t really do that normally, but it was interesting. There’s been a wide spectrum of characters popping in there and normally I wouldn’t even be open to something like that, but because we’re not able to go out and socialise, I was trying to be open to new ways but let’s just say I’m excited to meet people in real life!”

“I enjoy that chemistry and that connection. You can’t beat that. I’m excited to get dressed up, feel cute, and get out there,” Ashley Roberts added.

