Celebrity hairstylist Emanuel Miller who has worked with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively has opened up about his not-so-happy experiences with them. He rather made some shocking revelations about the Hollywood icons in an episode of What It Was Like. Talking about Hathaway, Emanuel Miller recalled how he was almost treated like a “servant” while working with her.

According to a news report in Page Six, Emanuel Miller remembered his experience while working with the Princess Diaries actress and said, “I did a film with Anne Hathaway, and that was one of my worst experiences. Anne never acknowledged me as a person. For four and a half months, she treated me like a servant.” Emanuel also said how Anne did not even ask about his daughter who was a stand-in for the movie.

Emanuel Miller added, “I was doing [Anne’s] hair personally, just one on one, I was just doing her hair. our daughter. Do you have other children?’ or ‘How long have you been married?’ There was never any personal conversation.” Interestingly, Anne Hathaway denied these allegations and said, “It’s unfortunate to hear that Manny’s memory of our time together differed so dramatically from mine. I continue to wish him nothing but the best.” Furthermore, recalling his experience with Jennifer Lopez, Emanuel said how he and other crew members were told to clear the room on the sets of a talk show for JLo’s entry. However, he remembered having an awkward run-in with the ‘On The Floor’ singer. He said, “All [of a] sudden, we were told the next guest is on her way, It’s Jennifer Lopez. I’ve been doing a lot of talk shows in the green room with a lot of actors, and I’ve never had that experience.” He remembered having a run-in with JLo after he left his overcoat inside the room.

Emanuel Miller said, “So I went back into the room to get my overcoat that was hanging over a chair, and when I turned around, Jennifer walked into the room.” The hairstylist remembered greeting Lopez and telling her that they worked together on the sets of her movie, Monster In Law. Recalling a very cold response from the actress-singer, he said, “Jennifer just looked at me, just gave me a blank stare, and then looked away to her bodyguards as if [to say] you were told to get this trash and clear the room. Why isn’t this room cleared?”

Lastly speaking about Blake Lively, Emanuel Miller remembered the actress not acknowledging him or any of the crew member on the sets of her movie Hick. When the interviewer chipped in saying that it might be because the Gossip Girl actress not knowing anyone, he said, “That’s very kind of you to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I didn’t see her speak to anybody.” Contrary to this, he praised artists like Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and Cate Blanchett for their warm behavior towards him.

