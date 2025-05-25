Angelina Jolie brought more to the set of The Tourist than just a script and a bunch of wardrobe changes. There was a memory somewhere inside her, the type that clings after all the years of one’s adolescence.

You see, back in the early ’90s, before the awards, red carpets, interviews, and all the glitz and glamour, Jolie was just a teenager watching movies like everyone else. Like many others, she had her eyes glued to a particular face on the screen: Johnny Depp.

The Tourist: A Quick Project for Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp

After several years, when the chance came to work with Depp, it must have felt like a strange full circle to Jolie. For both stars, it was nothing more than a quick project, tucked between bigger commitments.

She had time before Brad Pitt started Moneyball, and Depp was waiting for his next pirate adventure to begin. The plan was simple for them, spend a few months in Paris and Venice to film a romantic thriller so that two of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces can share the screen.

The Tourist, which was directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, came in less than a year from the moment the director signed on to the New York premiere. Although the movie didn’t win over critics, it still pulled in nearly $280 million worldwide. (Via Box Office Mojo)

Jolie and Depp said all the right things when the cameras weren’t rolling. When it came to public appearances and interviews, it was all smiles. The actress praised her co-star while recalling how much she admired him in her younger days.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp in The Tourist (2010). pic.twitter.com/BLYR1k90t7 — jane (@loverofjolie) November 29, 2021

According to The Japan Times, she said, “Of course, I always wanted to work with Johnny Depp. What actress hasn’t? I’ve thought he was the coolest thing for years. I practically grew up with him and had such a crush on him in Edward Scissorhands. We really enjoyed working with each other in the film, and I hope that comes across.”

Behind the Scenes: Tension On Set Rumored Between Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp

But stories have a way of slipping through the cracks in the trailer doors. Some claimed the pair had zero spark in real life and that things got tense enough for Depp to retreat into trailers between takes.

Besides, whispers of course, circulated concerning Depp’s long-standing off-screen habits. There were claims about his hygiene. He showed up looking like sleep hadn’t found him in days, and the scent of cigarettes and old wine hung in the air around him.

“He’ll be a total expert if he shows up for work on set, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be shiny and clean,” some sources claimed. “His hair, makeup, and costume teams are in charge of his movie looks.” However, there’s only so much they could cover.

Jolie, meanwhile, had to lean in close for romantic scenes, reportedly offering mints and mouthwash in a quiet attempt to survive the shoot with grace.

Neither ever confirmed anything, as smiles stayed in place during press tours. They spoke highly of each other in interviews, but if any of those behind-the-scenes murmurs held weight, then Jolie’s teenage dream might’ve cracked under the weight of reality.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: When Richard Madden Could Barely Afford Rent—Here’s How He Survived Before Game Of Thrones Turned Reality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News