Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing custody battle for their kids is not hidden from the world. While the next hearing in their case is tomorrow, July 9, the Eternals star wants another contention in finalising their divorce sorted immediately!

As per recent reports, the 46-year-old actress wants to sell her and Brad’s French castle and winery, Château Miraval. However, she claims that Pitt is trying to prevent her from doing so.

As per court documents obtained by US Weekly, Angelina Jolie’s lawyer has claimed that the actress cannot finalise the winery’s sale despite finding a buyer for Brangelina’s French winery company, Nouvel, LLC, as Brad Pitt has not consenting to lift the ATRO. For the unversed, ATRO (Automatic Temporary Restraining Order) prevents either party from making any financial decision that would hurt the other throughout the divorce proceedings.

As per the above-mentioned site, the written declaration filed by Angelina Jolie’s attorney read, “After all these years of trying to extricate herself from being business partners with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Ms. Jolie is extremely desirous of closing the pending agreement for the sale of Nouvel, LLC, and requests that the Court issue an order lifting the ATROs and specifying that they shall not apply to Ms. Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, LLC.”

As per reports, on June 30, Angelina Jolie had previously filed another emergency application to remove the ATRO. However, the judge ruled that the actress’ legal team weren’t able to prove that there was an “immediate danger/irreparable harm or immediate loss/damage to property.”

Besides this, Angelina’s legal team also claims that Château Miraval belongs only to her since it was purchased before her wedding to Brad Pitt in 2014. Ironically, this is the same place Brad and Angie exchanged vows and became man and wife.

