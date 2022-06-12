Amber Heard Trolled For Travelling In A Private Jet Despite Not Being Able To Afford To Pay Johnny Depp
Amber Heard Spotted For The First Since Losing The Johnny Depp Case(Pic Credit: Instagram)

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial may have ended, but the buzz around the two stars is far from dying out. It is now known by almost everyone who follows pop-culture news that Depp and Heard were in a legal case over the Aquaman actress’ claims of facing abuse from the actor.

The verdict was out a while ago, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star won. He was awarded $10.35 million for damages, while Amber got $2 million. Another well-known thing is that Heard may not have enough money to pay the sum, as her total net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

As usual, memes and trolls attacked Amber Heard even over this, and now, netizens have found another thing to call out the actress over. Heard was spotted for the first time since the Johnny Depp trial flying into New York City on a private jet. Soon after, the photos went viral on social media, and fans wondered where she had the money to spend on a private plane when she cannot afford to pay the damages.

“Amber Heard is supposedly broke, and owes Johnny Depp $8.35 million, but she just flew into New York for the day, then back to Virginia, on a private jet,” said one user. “I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion,” said another.

Check out more reactions here:

While some fans also pointed out how she was accompanied by her new PR rep, David Shane, who has been accused of s*xual harassment.

Recently, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew appeared on a talk show where he hinted at dropping the damages charges if Amber Heard agrees to not appeal the verdict. Read more about that on Koimoi!

