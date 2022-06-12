The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial may have ended, but the buzz around the two stars is far from dying out. It is now known by almost everyone who follows pop-culture news that Depp and Heard were in a legal case over the Aquaman actress’ claims of facing abuse from the actor.

The verdict was out a while ago, and the Pirates of the Caribbean star won. He was awarded $10.35 million for damages, while Amber got $2 million. Another well-known thing is that Heard may not have enough money to pay the sum, as her total net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

As usual, memes and trolls attacked Amber Heard even over this, and now, netizens have found another thing to call out the actress over. Heard was spotted for the first time since the Johnny Depp trial flying into New York City on a private jet. Soon after, the photos went viral on social media, and fans wondered where she had the money to spend on a private plane when she cannot afford to pay the damages.

“Amber Heard is supposedly broke, and owes Johnny Depp $8.35 million, but she just flew into New York for the day, then back to Virginia, on a private jet,” said one user. “I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion,” said another.

Check out more reactions here:

so tmz just posted that amber heard flew on a PRIVATE jet to Washington and got escorted by a vip suv. so much for a broke woman who can’t afford paying for charity “because she was sued” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vcMJNASVbF — carpe (@salveogvm) June 10, 2022

not amber heard coming off a private jet after saying she can’t pay the 10 mil 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lqDvrX6vgf — charlie (@xcharrrzex) June 10, 2022

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

Amber Heard's public relations company, as clueless as the rest of the creeps that infest Hollywood. Amber "im broke!!"

Whilst climbing off a private jet and climbing into to a limo. Just pathetic. F×ck Hollywoke!!

Monsters. Everyone of em. Clueless. pic.twitter.com/6HrYdi4Ae4 — BADMEAT&Brownie'sThoughts🇺🇸 (@BoardwayTj) June 12, 2022

Amber Heard: I’m broke so I can’t donate any money to charity and I can’t pay Johnny his millions! Also Amber Heard: *flies around the country in a private jet, continues living at a place that costs $22,000/month* Literally me @ Amber Heard every time she speaks: pic.twitter.com/IEvkK4r1vn — Jackie Talks Nerdy #MiyagiFang4Life (@AnUnabashedNerd) June 10, 2022

While some fans also pointed out how she was accompanied by her new PR rep, David Shane, who has been accused of s*xual harassment.

Amber Heard is so poor she has to ride a private jet with a accused sexual abuser. #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #MeToo https://t.co/mQYXOeBxvW pic.twitter.com/MofyVnHMHu — Lola (@415LolaDeChola) June 10, 2022

#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser 2 abusers in pic 1. #AmberHeard & David Shane. I thought she was "terrified" of JD, yet let's an accused sex pest be in her company. Vile

How did she pay for the private jet? No fucks given about carbon footprints 🙄#JohnnyDeppGotJustice#AmberHeardlsALiar pic.twitter.com/LY82Q7kIva — AliceinWinterland 🇬🇧 (@AliceWinter_1) June 11, 2022

Hey @DrProudman @DrJessTaylor @LuciaOC_ @clementine_ford shouldn’t your imperfect victim Amber Heard fire her PR guy David Shane who is accused of sexual assault by multiple women? Is it believe all women only when it’s convenient for you? #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/8XjaEEoBIc — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 10, 2022

Recently, Johnny Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew appeared on a talk show where he hinted at dropping the damages charges if Amber Heard agrees to not appeal the verdict. Read more about that on Koimoi!

