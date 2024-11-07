If you have seen the 2023 animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, you already know all the challenges our protagonist Miles Morales faced. The movie is about multiple universes and various superheroes and supervillains. Again, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) was thrown in an interdimensional loop in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This time, he found himself surrounded by multiple people who were Spider-Man in their own universe. He saw Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn). However, there are many more jaw-dropping cameos that you might have missed.

Across The Spider-Verse connects old and new movies and shows featuring the superhero and has a lot of trivia and Easter eggs that viewers can miss in the blink of an eye.

In a mindboggling cameo that almost none could have guessed, Donald Glover appeared as a live-action version of the Prowler. In the movie, he was locked in the Spider Society’s headquarters with other villains. Even Andrew Garfield does a cameo indirectly when Miguel O’Hara, the leader of the Spider Society, shows how their superhero counterparts in every other universe has to suffer or go through hurdles.

This is when Miles Morales watches a video clip of the movie scene from Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man. There is even a reference to the universe of Venom and Tom Hardy, along with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

There are also cameos from old comic books and references to old Spider-Man movies, which feature actors like Tobey Maguire.

If you missed these cameos and Easter eggs, hook them onto your screens and rewatch Miles Morales in action!

