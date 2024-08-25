Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): Drops To #2 In Its Second Weekend After Sustaining 75% Drop From Opening Day

Alien: Romulus lost its hold at the top of the box office chart this weekend as Deadpool and Wolverine edged past the Sci-fi horror. After recording the franchise’s second-biggest opening day, the Disney/20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus witnessed a significant drop in its second Friday outing.

Alien: Romulus topped the box office in its debut last week, dethroning Deadpool and Wolverine. The 20th Century Studios sci-fi thriller grossed over $42 million, toppling Marvel Studios’ Deadpool and Wolverine from the top spot.

Alien: Romulus was also praised, scoring a fresh 82 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving a near-franchise best B+ CinemaScore. However, a week after its release, the Fede Álvarez-directed film fell to second place in its second weekend.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, on Friday, April 23, 2024, Alien Romulus raked in $4.5 million at the domestic box office, while Deadpool and Wolverine took in $4.8 Million. Furthermore, Alien Romulus is expected to earn $16 million in its second weekend, for a domestic cume of $60.9 Million.

Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine edged past Alien Romulus with a $17.8 Million fifth weekend haul. While Alien Romulus witnessed a 75.1% drop in its second Friday, it did beat its predecessor Alien Covenants’ $3 Million second Friday earnings.

The sci-fi horror also stayed above the three new entries at the box office. Blink Twice, The Crow and The Forge failed to claim the top spot during their debut weekend.

The eighth instalment in the Iconic Alien franchise is set between the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 Aliens. Ridley Scott is a producer on the film, which stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced and Spike Fearn.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

