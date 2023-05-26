Actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Kahil in the theatrical film ‘Kandahar’, has shared the BTS pictures from the sets as the film debuts in U.S. theatres on Friday. ‘Kandahar’, which is an action film, also stars Gerard Butler.

Ali recently took to his social media to share the images from the sets. The actor posted the pictures as he wrote in the caption: “Behind some greatness is always a director orchestrating it all. Kandahar hits hard today. North America. I cannot thank you both enough.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further mentioned in the caption: “Ric for bringing me on board this journey. And Mr Gerard Butler, for all things notorious on and off camera (and much more) and to the entire crew of Kandahar on-sets and off the sets. You people are the real heroes.”

‘Kandahar’, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is Ali’s first action film and was shot extensively in the Al Ula region in Saudi Arabia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

The film is expected to release in India in a few weeks.

Ali Fazal recently jetted off to Rome to attend the international premiere of the latest film of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X. The actor, who made his Hollywood debut with the 7th film of the franchise, was all smiles in front of the camera against the iconic Colosseum in Rome as he walked the red carpet at the premiere. Ali Fazal reunited with Vin Diesel, his co-star in the film and was all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Fazal has been making his place in Hollywood slowly and steadily.

Must Read: When Charlize Theron Revealed Her Mother Killed Her Alcoholic Father In Self-Defense After He Fired Thrice Through A Bedroom Door, “I Think Our Family Was An Incredibly Unhealthy One”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News