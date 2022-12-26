British singer Adele is saying ‘Hello, it’s me’ to Megan Thee Stallion and is sending her love this holiday season after rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in July 2020.

The verdict was produced following a nine-day trial, and the ‘Easy on Me’ singer wished Megan a “very, very merry, merry Christmas” during her Weekends with Adele residency concert in Las Vegas, reports People magazine.

Speaking to the crowd during the show, Adele first recalled a viral video of the 27-year-old rapper performing choreography to her 2020 hit ‘Body’, which was edited to seem like she was dancing to ‘Water Under the Bridge’ from the British Grammy winner’s 2015 album 25.

“Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have back-up dancers?’ and then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it,” Adele, 34, said onstage, quoted by People. “Remember that?”

She then seemed to reference Lanez’ guilty verdict while expressing support for the Traumazine rapper. “Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas,” continued Adele. “Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

According to People, Lanez, 30, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of all three charges – assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence – by a Los Angeles jury on Friday.

The Canadian rapper will be sentenced on January 27. The convictions may carry up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

