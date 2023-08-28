Time and again, all the greatest artists in the world have credited their fans for their massive success, and well, they became this huge because of them. We often see pop stars thanking their fans during live concerts, and a few months ago, Selena Gomez lashed out at a security guard who allegedly pushed a fan who wanted to meet the singer. On to the series of new events, Adele halted her live performance during her latest concert and advocated for a fan bothered by security, and netizens hail the queen for her loving gesture. Scroll below to watch the video.

This isn’t the first time that Adele halted her live performance; she has time and again proved to be a darling to her fans and never misses an opportunity to interact with them during her concerts.

Now, talking about her latest viral video, Pop Base took to their official Twitter handle and shared a clip of Adele performing during her concert. The singer halts her live performance and says, “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you! Put your hand up. You, no you, yes, you with the stick in your hand. Yes, him.”

The Easy On Me singer told her fan, “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” She added, “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone,” she told the security.

Take a look at the video below:

Adele stops performing at her Vegas residency to defend fan from a security guard. pic.twitter.com/LfRlVEUAfk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

Isn’t Adele a sweetheart? She really has a heart of gold.

Reacting to Adele’s video, a user on the platform commented, “She is such a queen.”

Another user commented, “The greatest of all time since MJ.”

A third commented, “SHE IS A HERO”

What do you think about Adele’s schooling security after they bothered a fan at her recent concert? Tell us in the comments below.

