GKIDS is bringing Angel’s Egg to US theaters for the first time. The 1985 film, directed by Mamoru Oshii, slipped past most people when it first came out but now, nearly 40 years later, it is getting a 4K restoration and a proper release on November 19, 2025.

Angel’s Egg Was First Released Straight to Video in 1985

Angel’s Egg never made it to cinemas back in the day. It went straight to video, which limited who could see it. The critics did not know how to respond, and many ignored it. This made the film hard to find and even harder to talk about. Over time, though, it found new life. People online began sharing clips and stills and as a result, interest started growing. Some noticed its visual style, while others tried to understand its story and slowly, it turned into something people wanted to talk about.

The New Restored Trailer of Angel’s Egg

The new trailer for the restored version shows off what many missed. The hand-drawn animation feels sharp even today and it looks like every frame was carefully made. The mood stays still, the pace moves slowly while the meaning hides beneath the surface. There is little dialogue and most of the story unfolds through quiet scenes and symbolic images.

The trailer follows a young girl walking through a flooded city. She protects a large egg, believing it holds something sacred. However, after meeting a man who tells her about a strange bird, her belief starts to shift. The story never gives easy answers as there are references to religion, strange visuals, and long moments of silence. It is not always clear what’s real or what it means and you end up thinking about it long after it ends.

GKIDS is now giving Angel’s Egg the treatment it never received in 1985. After years of silence and small conversations, the film is finally stepping into the spotlight. The restored version premieres on November 19, per Collider.

