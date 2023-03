Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke sustained minor injuries after a single-vehicle car accident in Malibu, California.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on March 15, responding officers found the 97-year-old had driven his silver Lexus into a gate amidst heavy rain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Variety reports that according to CNN, The Malibu Sheriff Department confirmed that Dick Van Dyke appeared to be the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Standard traffic collision reports and evaluations took place following officers’ responses.

In February, Dick Van Dyke became the oldest celebrity to compete in ‘The Masked Singer.’ The actor sang Billie Holliday’s ‘When You’re Smiling’ under the guise of an enchanted forest gnome. “It looked like fun to me which it was. I did it because I knew that nobody would have ever guess they’d have a 97-year-old guy on there,” he said during an interview.

Van appeared in the original cast of the 1960 Broadway musical ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’ and soon became a notable American figure with his role in ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, which ran from 1961-1966.

He went on to appear in several films, including the movie adaptation of ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’ (1963) and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ (1968). Dick Van Dyke has won a Tony, Grammy, a daytime Emmy and four primetime Emmys for his performances over the years, plus he received two Golden Globe nominations.

Dick Van Dyke has four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth. In 2012, he married Arlene Silver, whom he met six years earlier at the SAG Awards.

We wish for a speedy recovery for Dick Van Dyke and hope he recovers soon.

For more news and update, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Zayn Malik Allegedly Engaged In A Steamy S*x Session With Masseuse Just Weeks After Breaking Up With Gigi Hadid: “He Told Me He Liked Girls With Big As*es”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News