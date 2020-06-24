Wonder Woman 1984's Chris Pine On Steve Trevor Returning Alive: "It’s A Complete 180 From The Tone..."

Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2020. Chris Pine played the role of her lover Steve Trevor in the first film. Sadly, his character died in a plane explosion in the end. But after watching the trailer of the sequel, fans were shocked to see Steve back and alive.

The initial release date for Wonder Woman 1984 was July 31, 2020, which got pushed to October 2, 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman is one of the biggest affected releases but the excitement is quite high for this Patty Jenkins directorial. Now actor Chris Pine has opened up about Steve Trevor’s return. He shared some interesting details about him and his equation with Diana that will make their fans happy.

In an interview with Total Film, about Steve Trevor’s return, Chris Pine said, “What I will say about him is that he’s deeply, supremely excited. He’s excited to be back with Diana. He’s excited about this world. Tonally, what’s different is, he’s not world-weary. He’s not jaded. It’s a complete 180 from the tone of the character of the first one.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 actor further added, “I thought it was a nice idea. It’s a brilliant move on [director] Patty [Jenkins’] part. That’s just one clear indication of a big tonal shift this time out,” He continued. “Patty, towards the end of the first one, had been marinating on an idea. So yeah, I had an idea that I would come back. I think she may have even started to break the story while we were promoting [the first film].”

Well, we can’t wait to see how they show Steve coming back to life in the film. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman will be fighting one of the biggest DC villains, Cheetah. Played by Kristen Wiig, it will be a tough fight and a great treat with Steve being by Diana’s side.

What are your thoughts on the return of Steve Trevor? Tell us in the comments section below.

