Michael Douglas isn’t just one of the richest celebs in the world but also a fine actor. He has done some incredible in the west including films like Falling Down, Basic Instinct, The Sentinel and Ant-Man to name a few.

Michael Douglas isn’t just an actor now but also a producer and a philanthropist. His net worth will leave you spellbound. It’s $350 million.

Yes, you read that right. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Ant-Man actor’s net worth is more than Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Michael comes from a renowned family and his father Kirk Douglas was a famous actor and producer as well. So this kinda run in the family genes.

Douglas has earned great from his movies as they did stupendously well at the box office. He has earned some great cheques donning the producer’s hat as well.

Michael Douglas received $15 million for “Basic Instinct”, $15 million for “The American President”, $20 million for “The Game”, $20 million for “A Perfect Murder”, $5 million for “Wonder Boys” and $10 million for “Traffic”, TERRIFIC, isn’t it?

Besides these whopping paychecks, Basic Instinct actor owns some crazy real estate investments. He has luxury houses all over the world including New York and Spain.

And hence, Michael Douglas’ net worth is $350 million whereas Robert Downey Jr’s $300 million.

