Wilford Brimley, The Quaker Oats Pitchman Passes Away At 85

Wilford Brimley, 85, the actor who appeared in such hit films as Cocoon, The Firm, The Natural and The China Syndrome but is best known as the pitchman for Quaker Oats food products, has died.

Mr Brimley had been sick for two months with a kidney ailment. Reports state that Brimley was on dialysis while being treated in an intensive care unit after his health deteriorated in the final days of his life.

Wilford Brimley passed away at his home in Utah, said his agent Lynda Bensky. Brimley was also known for his public advocacy of diabetes education. He devoted all his efforts to raise awareness about diabetes after his diagnosis in 1979.

Brimley was given the lifetime service award by the American Diabetes Association in 2008. In recent years, Brimley’s pitchwork for Liberty Mutual had turned him into an internet sensation for his drawn-out pronunciation of diabetes as ‘diabeetus.’ He owned the pronunciation in a tweet that drew hundreds of thousands of likes earlier this year.

Brimley, also known as Anthony Wilford Brimley was born in Salt Lake on September 27, 1934. He was a high school drop out and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After re-entering civilian life, Brimley started his acting career.

Check out the tweets of fans who are heart-broken on hearing this news.

“I dont know what i want to say to you in french so uhm…… Au revoir”#ripWilfordBrimley #summerofthemonkeys thanks for your art @RealWilfordB you will be missed sir. pic.twitter.com/pjFnSytcFJ — Liam (@DreadfulDraven) August 2, 2020

Rip Wilford Brimley another meme legend dead at least he lived a full life #ripWilfordBrimley pic.twitter.com/TG40lOrevk — Paint Eater (@cj_dinger) August 2, 2020

can’t think of a more fitting tribute than this. hope he gets to run through unlimited fields of diabeetus testing supplies wherever he goes next #RIPWilfordBrimley pic.twitter.com/TU8afb49kx — Post all the letters. Today itself (@uselesstinsel) August 2, 2020

Wilford Brimley was so freaking amazing in The Thing, The China Syndrome, The Firm and Hard Target. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPWilfordBrimley pic.twitter.com/1LN4UDI5IE — Nicholas Olsen (@nic_olsen) August 2, 2020

This guy is the reason I loved my Quaker Oats (and still do). 💞 #RIPWilfordBrimley 😔 pic.twitter.com/Jc1paFn7gL — ☮ 🇨🇦 Paula W 🤟🏼 (@WassUpEH) August 2, 2020

Rest In Peace Wilford Brimley!

