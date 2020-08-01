Kanye West Tweets About Aborting Daughter North AGAIN, Says "I Am Quite Alright"

Ever since announcing that he is running for the presidency in the upcoming elections, Kanye West has been in the news. And ever since his first rally on July 19 in South Carolina, he has been making headline for his personal relationship and his mental health too.

Now, only a couple of days after having a tearful meeting with wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken to Twitter and spoken about the abortion of his eldest daughter North again. He wrote that his tears at his presidential rally were not a meltdown.

Kanye wrote: “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

In a second tweet, Kanye added: “There is a tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss To Destroy. ‘I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here.’

Kanye’s latest posts end his almost week-long Twitter silence (on this topic). Earlier Kanye accused Kim Kardashian-West of trying to lock him up in a hospital.

Reports state that Kim was allegedly ‘torn’ about divorcing Kanye amid the firestorm of negative media attention. The couple is currently living apart – Kim in LA and Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming.

After their meet in Wyoming, Kim returned to the LA alone. This was the first time met after the whole fiasco. The duo was spotted sitting in a car during a fast-food run. Kim seemed to be in tears as they did the crisis talk in a car.

